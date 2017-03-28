Singareni Collieries, Railways to jointly develop Kothagudem-Sattupalli rail line

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited and South Central Railways will jointly develop Kothagudem-Sattupalli rail link. This will enable the mining company to evacuate coal mined and transport to thermal power plants.

Following approval from the Railway Board for the Rs 704.31 crore rail link, the Singareni Collieries will pump in Rs 622 crore for development of the 53.3 km railway line and the rest will be deployed by the Railways, mainly for towards meeting the cost of land acquisition.

N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, said, “Once the railway line is completed, it will enable coal transportation through the new line. This will not only bring down the cost of transport of coal but will be environment friendly.”

About 10,000 tonnes of coal is currently being mined at Sattupalli mines and transported through lorries.

The mining company plans to increase the output from the mine once the line is completed. The coal thus produced from the Sattupalli region will be used in KTPS at Palvancha, Bhadadari power project coming up at Manuguru and Yadadri power plant coming up at Nalgonda district of the State.

Apart from faster transport of coal to end users, the railway line is expected to address the problem of stocking coal now near the coal mines.