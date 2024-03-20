Skye Air Mobility, the Gurugram-based SaaS-based autonomous logistics solution provider, is collaborating with the Chengalpattu-based Central Leprosy Teaching and Research Institute (CLTRI) to ensure swift and secure delivery of medical supplies across Tamil Nadu.

As part of this collaboration, Skye Air will deploy its StarLiner and Artemis drone models, equipped with temperature-controlled boxes, to transport medical supplies efficiently. The drones are designed to carry a substantial load, showcasing their capability to address the unique logistical challenges of the healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu, says a release.

In addition to the drone technology, Skye Air will utilise its Unmanned Traffic Management software system, ‘Skye UTM.’. This facilitates seamless coordination with multiple Air Traffic Controls in both rural and urban settings, offering real-time tracking and ultra-fast communication, the release said.

