Snowman Logistics ties up with global e-commerce giant for perishable FMCG delivery

Snowman Logistics has partnered with a global e-commerce giant for the delivery of FMCG perishables including vegetables, fruits, eggs, frozen food and groceries.

“We are excited about this partnership to assist the e-commerce giant in their ambition to foray into the FMCG perishable business,” Snowman Logistics CEO Sunil Nair said. “We will be replicating this model across the country. This is a validation of our market leadership and endorsement of our state-of-the-art temperature controlled warehousing and logistics.”

The name of the e-commerce major was not divulged.

A pilot project in stealth mode was launched in Mumbai late last year with western Maharashtra as the focus. As part of the pilot, Snowman Logistics set up a collection centre in Manchar near Pune to facilitate the collection of vegetables and fruits directly from farmers.

The farm produce is then shipped to the Snowman Logistics sorting and grading centre in Navi Mumbai, where it is sorted, graded and packed for home delivery. This is then transported to the six fulfilment hubs of the e-commerce player located around Mumbai for onward delivery.

After Mumbai, the pilot will be replicated in Delhi and other cities.

Last December, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, a company controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, ventured into the cold chain logistics business by acquiring a 40.25 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Snowman Logistics for ₹296 crore.

