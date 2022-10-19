: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has revised salary structure for its Captains. The monthly remuneration has now been increased to ₹7,00,000 for 80 hours of flying, it said in a statement. The hike will be applicable from November 1, 2022.

Following the latest hike, salary of Captains at SpiceJet will be higher as compared to their pre-Covid salary, the airline said.

Salaries of Trainers (DE, TRI, LTC) and Senior First Officers has also been increased commensurately.

As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for Trainers and 8 per cent for Captains and First Officers. From October, salary was hiked by another 22 per cent for Captains and First Officers, the airline explained.