‘Submit affidavit clarifying position on slots to Jet Airways’

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Mumbai bench of NCLT has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to submit their affidavit clarifying their position on giving slots to Jet Airways, by May 11.
This comes even as the meetings between the winning bidders, a consortium of UAE-based Kalrock Capital and Entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, have had multiple meetings with the authorities to iron out the issues of slots.
The matter of the slots is important because landing and take-off slots are an intangible asset of an airline. Jet Airways had some of the most premium slots.
Having these slots allows a scheduled airline to carry out landings and departures at an airport during a specific time period.
After its temporary grounding, the slots have been redistributed to other airlines, including at the country’s busiest airports such as New Delhi and Mumbai, which are highly in demand.
