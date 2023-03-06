FOR WEB ONLY

Synergy Group, one of the world’s leading ship managers with a fleet of over 540 vessels, is rolling out tailor-made personal protective equipment (PPE) for its growing number of female seafarers.

An employer of over 20,000 seafarers, Synergy commissioned Hercules Safety to manufacture the new gear, which is being distributed to female crew on over 60 of its vessels worldwide, a company spokesman said.

Soft, durable cotton

The PPE has been designed by textile engineers in conjunction with female seafarers and maritime safety experts, to ensure that it is comfortable and versatile for crew deployed in the maritime work environment. Made of soft and durable cotton, the gear has reinforced seams and comes with 3M reflective strips designed to maximise visibility in all work environments.

‘Great fit, functional’

(Left to Right): Third Officer Noopur Mohire , Captain Radhika Menon and Chief Officer Reshma Murkar.

Capt Radhika Menon, winner of the 2016 International Maritime Organization award for exceptional bravery at sea and a mentor to Synergy’s young female seafarers, said: “These new coveralls are a great fit and super-functional: breathable, weather-proof, light-weight and comfortable. The fabric is suitable and protective for the bridge and for the engine room, where it gets hot. It’s also resilient, just like our seafarers; a quality we are happy to celebrate as International Women’s Day draws near. This new PPE enhances safety, which is Synergy’s priority.”

Chief Officer Reshma Murkar said the new PPE sent a positive message about equality in the maritime community. “To be 100-per cent work-fit, we need the best fit, and that is what we have now,” she added. “These new PPE designs represent a clear commitment to supporting the role of women in shipping and illustrates why Synergy is making so much ground in its efforts to attract more women to the industry.”

‘Prioritises crew safety’

Third Officer Noopur Mohire said many seafarer products were designed with men in mind, rendering them ill-fitting for women. “Synergy prioritises crew safety and this new PPE clearly offers that,” she added. “But it’s also very comfortable to wear and I’m glad female seafarers were consulted during the design process by Hercules Safety. I’ve got plenty of pockets to carry my tools, but not too many that they are a hazard. I can move around easily, and I’ve got protection when I’m on deck conducting duties.”

Synergy’s commitment to encouraging women to become seafarers now includes its own Chakra Scholarship, which enables 14-15 years old students to begin training to join the maritime industry. Synergy’s CSR team is also active in maritime outreach events, with Chennai-based SEVALAYA and a municipal school run by Muktangan in Mumbai, amongst its NGO partners.

Captain H.S. Swaminathan, COO Crew Management, said Synergy has been expanding the number of women in its ranks at sea and ashore as part of diversity, equality and inclusivity programmes. “We want them to feel at home and safe in their place of work. Making sure they have comfortable, well-designed PPE designed to the highest safety and functional standards is a foundational but critical part of that process.”

