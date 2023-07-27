The average number of TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) handled by rail at Mundra port has crossed 5,300 in July, surpassing the levels of about 4,900 before cyclone Biparjoy hit.

The number of double-stack container trains has also increased by 33 per cent post-cyclone, accelerating their clearance from the port.

Earlier, the cyclone had disrupted operations and caused an operational downtime for about six days, the company said.

The port authorities had taken precautions to ensure the safety of human life as part of its safety and disaster management.

Post-cyclone, the port focused on restoring operations and emerged stronger, it said.

Container vessels can now berth upon arrival, reducing congestion and delays. The pendency of containers in the yard has reduced to a reasonable level, with dispatches increasing, especially on the rail side.

Post-cyclone, on July 2, the port berthed the longest vessel MV MSC Hamburg, with a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEU.

Mundra is the largest container handling port in India, having handled more than 6.6 million TEUs in FY ’23.

Its strategic location is enhanced by its connectivity to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, facilitating efficient movement of goods. Despite the disruption due to the cyclone, the port posted 4.4 per cent growth year-on-year in container handling in Q1 FY24.

It also serves as a crucial hub for major container train operators, including Concor, Gateway Distriparks and Hind Terminals.

To meet the growing demand, Mundra port is expanding its infrastructure by setting up a new berth, T3, with a capacity of 0.8 million TEUs, and is expected to be commissioned in Q3 of FY23.

To augment container rail handling capacity, five new handling lines and two cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes are being introduced.

It is also improving in the receipt and dispatch yard, besides extending existing lines to accommodate long-haul containers.

A new terminal operating system is being implemented to streamline processes and minimise manual interventions. It is also moving towards automation to reduce the man-machine interface and improve overall safety and efficiency.

