Truck owners, drivers call for reduction in diesel prices

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an association of truck owners and drivers, has sought a reduction in diesel prices, pointing out that the benefit of low crude oil prices should be passed on to the truckers.
It stated that the taxes are high on fuel despite a drop in diesel prices.
“There is no respite from the spiralling diesel price, which is having a back-breaking impact on the transport sector. Fuel prices are not reduced as the taxes and the States’ -alue added tax (VAT) are on the higher side. VAT on petrol and diesel varies from State to State,” AIMTC said in a statement.
To make things worse, toll charges have been resumed in spite of stiff opposition from the transport fraternity from across the country, and even toll rates have increased with effect from April 1, by 5-7 per cent, causing undue pressure on the road transport sector, which is crumbling under financial strain, it added.
Toll charges must be suspended for six months and the toll collection tenure extended for an equivalent period, AIMTC said.
Expressing disappointment that the government is yet to announce insurance for truck drivers and co-workers, AIMTC added that there have been a few cases where drivers on highways have tested positive for coronavirus.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Most segments post sequential drop in revenue; visibility on demand still fuzzy
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...