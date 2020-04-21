Truck owners, drivers call for reduction in diesel prices

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an association of truck owners and drivers, has sought a reduction in diesel prices, pointing out that the benefit of low crude oil prices should be passed on to the truckers.

It stated that the taxes are high on fuel despite a drop in diesel prices.

“There is no respite from the spiralling diesel price, which is having a back-breaking impact on the transport sector. Fuel prices are not reduced as the taxes and the States’ -alue added tax (VAT) are on the higher side. VAT on petrol and diesel varies from State to State,” AIMTC said in a statement.

To make things worse, toll charges have been resumed in spite of stiff opposition from the transport fraternity from across the country, and even toll rates have increased with effect from April 1, by 5-7 per cent, causing undue pressure on the road transport sector, which is crumbling under financial strain, it added.

Toll charges must be suspended for six months and the toll collection tenure extended for an equivalent period, AIMTC said.

Expressing disappointment that the government is yet to announce insurance for truck drivers and co-workers, AIMTC added that there have been a few cases where drivers on highways have tested positive for coronavirus.