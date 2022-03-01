hamburger

Truck rentals see a consolidation in February

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 01, 2022
Declining Covid cases, uptick in economic activity and the budget focussing on infra development to be key positives for trcuking sector.

February 2022 brought some positive news for the trucking sector as freight rates on trunk routes saw a marginal rise of 1.5-2 per cent on the back of improved cargo offerings. 

The rentals have consolidated a little with 1.5-2 per cent rise on trunk routes as the cargo offerings from the manufacturing sector, including MSMEs, export-import businesses and merchandise transportation stayed upbeat during the month. The Agri cargo, including fruits and vegetables into APMCs improved by 5-10 per cent. Also, with no tncrease in diesel prices helped .fleet utilisation stabilising tat 80-85 per cent%on 75 key trunk routes across the country, according to IFTRT (Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training) astatement  

Truck rental on Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi round trip on a 9-tonne payload  was up 2 per cent to ₹.141,800 (on March 1) from ₹139,000 (on February 1). Delhi-Chennai-Delhi saw a rise of 1.5 per cent to ₹159,900 from ₹157,500 and Delhi-Raipur-Delhi trip rental was also up 1.5 per cent to ₹129,400. 

Demand for CNG-run vehicles

Due to better freight rates, there was rise in sales of new medium and heavy vehicles with preference to CNG-run cargo models. 

With declining Covid cases, opening up of economic activity and the budget focussing on infra development, it is hoped that the freight market and truck sales to l remain buoyant. 

However, geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine war might have an inflationary impact on the global economy. The costlier fuel, metals and other essential items imported may also lead to a large scale dislocation and adversely impact consumer spending and Capex plans of India Inc. The next quarter is very crucial for logistic business in India, added IFTRT. 

