Trucking industry in need of a lifeline, not just GST rate cut, say players

The oceans are set to boil
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Even as the auto industry clamours for fiscal relief in the form of a GST rate cut, truck operators say there is no real benefit from such a move. GST reduction, according them, is akin to giving vitamins to a sector that is desperately in need of a lifeline.
There has been a call to cut the GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for trucks to jump-start demand.
“There are already huge discounts offered for new trucks,” says SP Singh, Convenor of Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT). The discounts, it is learnt, are in excess of ₹4 lakh in some regions, and still, there are no takers.
“A GST cut now will be a wasteful exercise. Only an all-round recovery in the economy can bring sustainable CV demand,” he added.
Hetal Gandhi, Director of Crisil Research, agrees. “Unless fleet utilisation picks up, it is unlikely that a GST rate cut would bring a substantial uptick in demand,” she says.
The sector is looking at much wider support. “If the current situation continues, the trucking industry will collapse. The government doesn’t have any roadmap to revive the industry. First, the industry needs some lifeline and then vitamins could be given. Since more than 80 per cent of the truckers are small operators having 1-5 trucks, the GST rate cut alone won’t save the industry,” SK Mittal, President, All India Motor Congress (AIMC), told BusinessLine.
The AIMC had sought some measures to resolve the issues affecting the transport sector. Three meetings have been held with the Finance Ministry and Road Transport and Highways Ministry. Some of the measures sought include reduction in third party premium, solving the ambiguity in calculating tax on empty vehicles, removal of TDS deduction and waiver of TDS on cash withdrawals.
The CV industry has been facing a severe slowdown with the sale of trucks falling in double digits over the past three quarters. During the first half of the current fiscal, the medium and heavy truck market declined by as much as 40 per cent.
Multiple factors have contributed to this situation. Implementation of GST has enhanced efficiencies in the transport system with the turnaround time declining by about 20 per cent.
This, coupled with higher axle load norms for trucks last year, meant that 75 trucks could deliver the freight instead of 100 trucks that were required earlier. Even as the sector was undergoing this transformation, the economy began to slowdown and the availability of freight dropped. Truck operators were left with increased idling of their trucks.
The industry had to deal with another variable — BS-VI norms that are to come into force in April next year. With no sign of economic revival and liquidity issues that the truckers faced in the past months, their hopes of pre-buying of BS-IV vehicles before the new norms come into force also evaporated.
With sales dwindling every month, truck makers have also resorted to production cuts. Despite offering an unprecedented level of discounts, sales continue to be depressing.
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...