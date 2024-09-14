The construction and commissioning of the new terminal building and runway extension at Tuticorin airport are likely to be completed by December, 2024.

The Airport Authority of India’s Tuticorin Airport is undergoing major upgradation, which includes extending the runway for operation of A-321 type aircraft, building a new apron, terminal building, technical block-cum-control tower, and fire station at a cost of ₹381 crore.

M. Suresh, Chairman, AAI, visited the Tuticorin airport project site on Saturday and reviewed the ongoing upgradation works.

Spread over an area of 17,500 sq m, the airport’s new terminal building will serve 1,440 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually. The new building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities, including three aerobridges, says a release issued by the Tuticorin Airport.

The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The airport development project also includes an extension of the existing runway from 1350 m to 3,115 m, making the airport suitable for the operation of A-321 type of aircraft. Construction of new ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, extension of apron for parking of five Airbus-321 type of aircraft, isolation bay. Link Taxi track and Part Parallel Taxi Track is also part of the project.

The airport is currently connected to Chennai and Bengaluru, with six daily flights. It is capable of serving 156 passengers during peak hours, three lakh passengers annually, and handling ATR types of aircraft.

The release said the airport’s upgrade will not only fulfil the local community’s demand for enhanced passenger services but also promote trade and tourism in Tuticorin and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and Virudanagar.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit