TVS Motor launches its electric scooter iQube in New Delhi

TVS Motor Company has introduced its electric scooter iQube Electric in New Delhi. This is the second city after the launch in Bengaluru last year. It is now available in select dealerships across the national capital, at an on-road price of ₹108,012 (post FAME & Delhi state subsidy).
TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, and at select dealerships with a booking amount of ₹5,000. This will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail schemes offered by TVS Credit.
For charging, customers can avail the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with Bluetooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security.
At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi. Further, the company is developing a public charging ecosystem in the city, by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners.
K N Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, in a statement said, “Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights.”
TVS iQube Electric is powered by 4.4 kW electric motor and has a max speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms in full charge. It comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.
The scooter is equipped with proprietary next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform and has advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. The app offers multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.
Also, it comes with many other features such as Q-park assist, multi-select economy and power mode, Day and Night display and regenerative braking and provides a noiseless and comfortable ride.
