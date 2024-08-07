Akasa Air is seeing a growth in corporate sales as it continues to expand its network.

The Mumbai-headquartered airline which completed its second anniversary on Wednesday flies 900 weekly flights to 27 destinations now. It has 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in service and till date has flown over 11 million passengers.

“For us the corporate segment is strong, and we have witnessed more than 25 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis. Currently, we have close to a 1,000 corporate deals,” said Praveen Iyer, the airline’s Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer.

Earlier this year, it launched services to West Asia and has seen passenger load factor in excess of 70 per cent on these routes. Overseas destinations include Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah and Riyadh. It will launch flights to Kuwait later this month.

International routes

“Demand from customers on international routes connecting to various domestic points has been high. Some of the popular destinations connecting through Mumbai are Hyderabad, Lucknow, Delhi, Kochi and Varanasi,“ Iyer said. He added that around 45 per cent of traffic on international routes connects to onward flights via Mumbai.

“Our international operations have expanded rapidly with 35 weekly flights to five exciting global destinations. In August, international operations constitute almost 20 per cent of our operations,” Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said in an email to employees on Wednesday.

" Our financial indicators continue to progress ahead of our business plan. We remain well capitalised with a strong financial foundation and as we look into the future the horizon is brighter than ever," Dube wrote.

The airline is targeting an operational profitability very soon with increased aircraft utilisation and additional international flights.

In FY25 it expects to grow capacity by 50 per cent through a mix of fleet addition and increased aircraft utilisation

