Uber offers free rides to Kerala govt to transport health workers

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
Uber has offered free rides to the Kerala Health Department, to transport frontline healthcare workers and non-Covid patients through its UberMedic service.
Uber’s partnership with the government is part of its global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge.
Prabhjeet Singh, Director (Operations) and Head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, said “the Kerala government has been at the forefront in this fight against Covid-19, working tirelessly to establish best practices to contain the spread of the virus. We feel privileged to be supporting them in these challenging times and will help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology, and network of drivers”.
Additionally, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, all UberMedic drivers are being trained in safety procedures and being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitisers and disinfectants to sanitise the cars between rides.
Uber’s recently launched UberMedic service is transporting frontline medical workers in 30 hospitals across 16 Indian cities.
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...