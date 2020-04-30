Logistics

Uber offers free rides to Kerala govt to transport health workers

April 30, 2020

Uber has offered free rides to the Kerala Health Department, to transport frontline healthcare workers and non-Covid patients through its UberMedic service.

Uber’s partnership with the government is part of its global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director (Operations) and Head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, said “the Kerala government has been at the forefront in this fight against Covid-19, working tirelessly to establish best practices to contain the spread of the virus. We feel privileged to be supporting them in these challenging times and will help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology, and network of drivers”.

Additionally, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, all UberMedic drivers are being trained in safety procedures and being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitisers and disinfectants to sanitise the cars between rides.

Uber’s recently launched UberMedic service is transporting frontline medical workers in 30 hospitals across 16 Indian cities.

