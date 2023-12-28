Ride-hailing company Uber has said the aggregate trips on its network has covered a record 6.8 billion kilometres in 2023, which roughly equal to covering the the entire 6.37-million km road network in the country a thousand times over.

Interestingly, the riders have travelled over 64 million km in electric vehicles, spending a total of 3.9 million hours.

Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata topped the list of cities with the highest number of rides in the year. December has seen the highest number of rides being booked in a single month.

It is relatively easier travelling in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, and Mysore. These five cities clocked the fastest average speeds (in descending order) clocked on the roads.

Also Read: Uber India rolls rewards programme for drivers across 12 cities

₹500 b disbursed

In a report – ‘How India Ubered in 2023’ – the US-based firm claimed that it disbursed over ₹500 billion in earnings to over 30 lakh drivers in the last 10 years. “Uber Auto and Uber Go continued to be the most popular products in the country, with the former pipping its four-wheeled sibling to the finish line,” a Uber executive said.

Most trips in Delhi-NCR

“While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, Mumbai beat the national capital in terms of the most late-night trips booked, while Kolkata indulged in weekend travel the most,” he said.

Residents of Delhi-NCR used Uber for their work commute the most among all cities and had the highest number of office-hour trips booked. “Most of the Uber trips were booked between 6 pm to 7 pm. The most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Saturday.

“The wee hours of the morning, between 4 am and 5 am saw the highest number of Uber Reserve trips being booked to airports, with riders across the country not wanting to risk missing their first alarm,” he said.

Uber Bus saw 74,000 first-time users experience the ease of booking a seat on a mass transit product through an app.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit