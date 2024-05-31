Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL) has bagged another order from its existing customer and leading Indian tug operator, Ocean Sparkle Limited for the construction of three ASD (Azimuth Stern Drive) Tugs of 70 T Bollard Pull Power.

The contract was signed by Harikumar A, CEO, UCSL and Hiren Shah, MD and CEO, OSL.

UCSL had earlier contracted construction of two 62 T bollard pull ASD tugs for OSL. Both these tugs were delivered before contractual delivery dates and have been deployed by OSL at Paradip Port and New Mangalore Port.

Paradip Port

These tugs, designed by Robert Allan Ltd, world’s leading design house for harbour tugs, will be built under Indian Flag and classed with the Indian Register of Shipping. UCSL is the first shipyard to contract and construct tugs confirming to ASTDS.

UCSL had earlier signed contracts with Polestar Maritime Ltd for construction of 2 ASD tugs of 70 T Bollard Pull. The first vessel has been handed over to the owners ahead of its contractual delivery date and has been put into operation at Deendayal Port, Kandla. The second vessel of the series is under construction at UCSL yard in Malpe in Karnataka.

Shri Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL and Chairman of UCSL

UCSL has made great strides in a short span of time after a major revival since its takeover by CSL in Sep 2020. The Yard’s order book also includes 6 Nos. of 3,800 Deadweight Dry Cargo Vessels for Wilson ASA, Norway.

“Both CSL and our subsidiary UCSL are committed to delivering high quality tugs benchmarking construction cycle time with emphasis on sustainable solutions, to serve the evolving maritime eco system,” said Madhu Nair, CMD, CSL, who is also the Chairman of UCSL.