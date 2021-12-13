UTS Mobile App gains popularity, here’s a guide on how to book tickets on it

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
South Western Railway (SWR) has received a good response to the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) implemented by it. SWR is the first zonal railway to implement the UTS mobile ticketing app.
According to a SWR press release, the UTS mobile app is gaining popularity and witnessing a large number of transactions. The sale of tickets through the mobile app has increased to 13.43 lakh during 2019 to 2020 from 5.67 lakh during 2018 to 2019, marking a 136.83 per cent growth. The total number of mobile UTS passengers has grown to 7.6 million users from 3.5 million from 2018 to 2020. Till November 2021, 4.98 lakh passengers had registered on the app. Due to pandemic-induced cancellations, the app was rendered non-operational from March 2020 to February 2021.
In November 2021, the percentage sale of tickets through the app showed a steady increase stood to 2.31 per cent. Passengers can book paperless unreserved journeys and platform tickets using the app. UTS also has the option to book monthly, quarterly and yearly passes (i.e) the season ticket.
How to book a ticket on UTS app
Download the UTS App from Google Play Store or IoS app store.
Open the App
Step 1: Register yourself
Tap on the 3 dots icon
Select registration
Fill in your details: Mobile number, Name and generate a password
Enter the OTP that will be sent
Click Submit
Step 2: Now you have to log in to the app
Click on normal bookings
Select Book and travel paperless or Book and travel paper
Step 3: Select your preference
The app will filter station according to the location
Select From Station and your destination
Click Next
Step 4: Now select number of passengers (up to 4 people)
Select train type
Select the payment type
Click Get Fare
In the ticket summary check all your details
Step 5: Click on book ticket
You will be redirected to payment gateway
Complete payment
Step 6: You will find your ticket in the booking history page
How to book a season ticket:
Step 1: Log in to the app
Step 2: Select Season Booking
Step 3: Choose paperless travel or with paper travel
Step 4: Select Issue ticket
Step 5: Select your “From station” and “Destination”
Step 6: Select your train type, class type, and duration
Step 7: Type your name, date of birth and gender
Step 8: Select ID card (aadhar, pan or voter id)
Step 9: Give your ID card number
Step 10: Enter you address
Step 11: Select Payment type
Step 12: Select Get fare
Step 13: Hit book tickets after verifying your details
Step 14: Payment gateway
Step 15: Complete Payment
