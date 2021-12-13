UTS Mobile App gains popularity, here’s a guide on how to book tickets on it

South Western Railway (SWR) has received a good response to the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) implemented by it. SWR is the first zonal railway to implement the UTS mobile ticketing app.

According to a SWR press release, the UTS mobile app is gaining popularity and witnessing a large number of transactions. The sale of tickets through the mobile app has increased to 13.43 lakh during 2019 to 2020 from 5.67 lakh during 2018 to 2019, marking a 136.83 per cent growth. The total number of mobile UTS passengers has grown to 7.6 million users from 3.5 million from 2018 to 2020. Till November 2021, 4.98 lakh passengers had registered on the app. Due to pandemic-induced cancellations, the app was rendered non-operational from March 2020 to February 2021.

In November 2021, the percentage sale of tickets through the app showed a steady increase stood to 2.31 per cent. Passengers can book paperless unreserved journeys and platform tickets using the app. UTS also has the option to book monthly, quarterly and yearly passes (i.e) the season ticket.

How to book a ticket on UTS app

Download the UTS App from Google Play Store or IoS app store.

Open the App

Step 1: Register yourself

Tap on the 3 dots icon

Select registration

Fill in your details: Mobile number, Name and generate a password

Enter the OTP that will be sent

Click Submit

Step 2: Now you have to log in to the app

Click on normal bookings

Select Book and travel paperless or Book and travel paper

Step 3: Select your preference

The app will filter station according to the location

Select From Station and your destination

Click Next

Step 4: Now select number of passengers (up to 4 people)

Select train type

Select the payment type

Click Get Fare

In the ticket summary check all your details

Step 5: Click on book ticket

You will be redirected to payment gateway

Complete payment

Step 6: You will find your ticket in the booking history page

How to book a season ticket:

Step 1: Log in to the app

Step 2: Select Season Booking

Step 3: Choose paperless travel or with paper travel

Step 4: Select Issue ticket

Step 5: Select your “From station” and “Destination”

Step 6: Select your train type, class type, and duration

Step 7: Type your name, date of birth and gender

Step 8: Select ID card (aadhar, pan or voter id)

Step 9: Give your ID card number

Step 10: Enter you address

Step 11: Select Payment type

Step 12: Select Get fare

Step 13: Hit book tickets after verifying your details

Step 14: Payment gateway

Step 15: Complete Payment