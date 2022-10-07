The Gandhinagar to Mumbai Vande Bharat Express once again ran into trouble on Friday afternoon.

Cattle run over incident occurred when the train was passing near Anand in Vadodara division and one cow was hit.

“The incident occurred at 15.44 hours and the train was detained for about 10 minutes,” said a railway ministry official.

However, there was no damage to the train, except a minor dent on the nose cone cover of the front coach.

“The train is running smoothly. The dent will be attended at the earliest,” the official said.

This is the second consecutive day when the train has faced problems due to cattle on the track.

On October 6, Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Gandhinagar had hit three to four buffaloes between Gairatpur-Vatva station and its front nose cone was damaged.

The nose cone was replaced with a new one at Mumbai Central depot during maintenance and the train had departed from Mumbai on Friday at its usual time.

According to officials, the nose cover is designed to absorb any impact without transmitting it to the functional parts of the train.

“It is sacrificial by design and is replaceable. Railways keep a sufficient number of nose cones as spares,” an official explained.

Western Railways is taking action to prevent such incidents in the future and is also sensitising villagers not to let cattle near the train tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30 inaugurated the Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.