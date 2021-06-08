Logistics

Violations galore as Delhi metro resumes service

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 08, 2021

Passengers penalised for Covid-inappropriate behaviour

On Monday, when Delhi Metro resumed services after almost a month with 50 per cent seating capacity, passengers were found vioalating Covid norms. At least 84 passengers were asked to get down from the metro coaches by officials as they were found standing. Also, 73 passengers were penalised ₹200 for not wearing masks and 106 were counselled to follow social distancing and wear mask properly. This is according to DMRC data till 8 pm on Monday.

Delhi Metro opened services in the backdrop of of Delhi unlocking cautiously after battling a traumatic second wave of Covid. The passengers were instructed to be seated only on alternate seats and not to travel standing and to follow Covid norms.

Delhi Metro said in a a statement that inspection of passengers for Covid-inappropriate behaviour was done by nine special flying squads.

To ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour inside the Metro premises, Delhi Metro had to close around 15 metro stations intermittently and briefly during peak hours.

