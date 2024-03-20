Vistara has announced one time ex-gratia payment for its 6,000 employees ahead of its merger with Air India.

The one time payment is being made as a special case based on the airline’s operational and financial performance, Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said in a staff email on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the dedication of its staff, Kannan said last year had been marked by special milestones. These include winning a Skytrax award and flying 50 million passengers since inception.

“What is equally important is that we managed to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do. And very soon we will be inducting our 70th aircraft – our last Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

All this requires consistency and dedication which you have unequivocally displayed over the years, and I truly acknowledge and appreciate the same,” Kannan wrote.