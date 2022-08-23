Work on freight corridors gather pace

All works contracts have been awarded and 100 per cent of the land has been acquired for the two dedicated freight corridors, in an indication that the ambitious project is gaining pace.

In a progress report on the corridors, the Railway Ministry on Monday said 734 km of track on the Western DFC and 618 km of track on the Eastern DFC have been commissioned.

As many as 394 of the 543 major bridges have also been completed, the Ministry tweeted.

“No. of trains run: 44,796. Freight loaded: 15.23 billion NTKM,” it further said.

About the DFCs

The government has sanctioned two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs), namely Eastern DFC and Western DFC.

The two corridors are targeted to be completed by June 2023. The Eastern DFC is 1,337 kms, while the Western DFC is 1,506 km in length.

“Both these corridors are under execution, and at present 1,339 km length has been completed out of 2,843 km,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said last month.

The total cumulative capital expenditure on the construction of the two DFCs was ₹91,882 crore as on June 30, 2022.

The two corridors are expected to help pave the way for segregation of freight and passenger services, which would lead to decongestion of the routes. They would also help run longer, heavier, higher, and faster freight trains to achieve higher transport output with reduced transit time and lower cost, thus improve the modal share of Railways.