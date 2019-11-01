LPG price hiked by Rs 76 per cylinder

Cooking gas bills are going to be higher for the month of November as IndianOil has hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) by Rs 76 per cylinder across metro cities. The LPG price hike ranges from Rs 76 to Rs 76.50 per cylinder.

Airlines, on the other had, may get a breather as the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been lowered by around 3 per cent across the four metros (Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata).

The auto fuel prices were also cut marginally on Friday, with petrol being sold at Rs 72.86 a litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 65.80 a litre in New Delhi.

The revised price for LPG and ATF is expected to be applicable for November. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by domestic oil marketing companies.