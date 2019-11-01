Economy

LPG price hiked by Rs 76 per cylinder

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

The price of auto fuel have come down marginally

Cooking gas bills are going to be higher for the month of November as IndianOil has hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) by Rs 76 per cylinder across metro cities. The LPG price hike ranges from Rs 76 to Rs 76.50 per cylinder.

Source: IndianOil

 

Airlines, on the other had, may get a breather as the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been lowered by around 3 per cent across the four metros (Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata). 

Source: IndianOil

 

The auto fuel prices were also cut marginally on Friday, with petrol being sold at Rs 72.86 a litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 65.80 a litre in New Delhi.

Source: IndianOil

 

The revised price for LPG and ATF is expected to be applicable for November. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by domestic oil marketing companies.

Published on November 01, 2019
ATF
diesel fuel
petrol
LPG
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mixed trend in spot rubber