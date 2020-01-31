Pro-crony nomination policy can hurt businesses

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
The Economic Survey has taken a stern view against the nomination regime for allocating natural resources.
The nomination regime may promote narrow business interests and hurt social welfare at the cost of crony businesses that gain from these regulations, the Survey said.
In a dedicated chapter, the Survey argues that crony businesses may lobby with the government to limit competition in their industry, restrict imports of competing goods or reduce regulatory oversight. To substantiate this position, the Survey cites research on bidding data for rural roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This study found that after close election victories, contractors affiliated to the winning politician are more likely to be awarded road projects.
These initiatives enhance the lobbying group’s income but undermine markets and reduce aggregate welfare. Thus, pro-crony policy can inadvertently end up hurting businesses in general, the survey said.
Making a case in favour of pro-market policies, the Survey said that economic events since 1991 give evidence to support the case of providing equal opportunity for new entrants to unleash the power of competitive markets to generate wealth. India’s aspiration to become a $5-trillion economy depends critically on promoting pro-business policies that provide equal opportunities for new entrants, the Survey argues.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...