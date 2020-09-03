Maharashtra’s rural economy banks on bumper kharif yield

With the Covid-induced lockdowns disrupting the rural economy, Maharashtra is banking on bumper kharif crop.

The State has received good rainfall in the last few weeks resulting in 77.73 per cent water storage in State dams.

The State has 141.98 lakh hectare kharif crop ( except sugarcane) of which 141.47 lakh hectare ( 100 per cent) sowing has been completed. The kharif crop area including sugar cane is 151.33 lakh hectare of which 142.72 lakh hectare (94 per cent) is under cultivation this season.

Dams in Marathwada region have water storage of 66.21 per cent while dams in Amravati and Nagpur regions have reported 70.44 per cent and 75.48 per cent water storage, respectively.