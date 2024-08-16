Government on Friday appointed Manoj Govil as new Expenditure Secretary. He, along with 17 others, are part of a secretary-level reshuffle effected on Friday.

According to an order, issued post approval by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, Govil will take over from T V Somanathan who has been appointed as the Cabinet Secretary. This 1991 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre was Secretary in the Corporate Affairs Ministry. Govil’s place will be taken by another MP cadre officer but of 1993 batch, Deepti Kaur Mukherjee, who is at present Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority.

Another change in the Finance Ministry is shifting of Financial Services Secretary (1989 batch, Haryana Cadre), Vivek Joshi to Department of Personnel and Training (DopT) Joshi has been replaced by Nagaraju Maddirala. A 1993 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, Maddirala is at present Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry.

Rajesh K Singh

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will see promotion of its Additional Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia as new Secretary. Bhatia is 1993 batch officer of Nagaland cadre. He will take over from the present Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (1989 batch, Kerala cadre), who has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Defence. Singh will be Defence Secretary with effect from November 1 and will hold the post till October 31, 2026.

Nagaraju Maddirala

The President will have new Secretary in Deepti Umashankar (1993 batch, Haryana cadre). She will now join as the Officer on Special Duty and then will take charge as the Secretary after incumbent secretary Rajesh Verma retires on August 31.

Among other appointments, Sanjeev Kumar (1993 batch, Maharashtra cadre), has been appointed as new Civil Aviation Secretary. Till date, he has been holding post of Chairman, Airport Authority of India. Government e-Marketplace (GEM) CEO, Prashant Kumar Singh (1993 batch, Manipur cadre) will now move as Officer on Special Duty in New and Renewable Energy Ministry. Later, he will take over as Secretary vice Bhupinder Singh Bhalla upon his superannuation on September 30.

Punya Salila Srivastava (1993 batch, AGMUT cadre) will move from Prime Minister’s Office to Department of Health and Family Welfare as Officer on Special Duty now. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, vice Apurva Chandraupon his superannuation on September 30.