Mamata Banerjee sets up panel to probe Pegasus hacking claims

Kolkata, July 26

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a panel, headed by retired judges Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, to probe allegations related to the Pegasus snoopgate controversy.

This comes days after the Trinamool Congress Supremo had alleged that her phones had been hacked using Pegasus. She held up a tape-covered phone, claiming that she was blocking the camera to prevent it from snooping on her.

She further alleged that the phones of her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, and poll strategist Prashant Kishor had been hacked by the Israeli spyware.

“To probe hacking and how it is being done we are appointing Justices MB Lokur and Jyotirmoy Bhattacharjee to head a committee. This small step, I hope, will wake up others. We want the Justices to start as soon as possible. Many people from Bengal have been tapped,” Banerjee said.

A few days ago, state BJP unit President Dilip Ghosh had alleged that it was Mamata Banerjee’s government that was using the spyware to snoop on political rivals, Opposition leaders and government officials.