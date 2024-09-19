Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday set a three-month target to onboard all aggregators, gig workers and platform workers onto the e-Shram platform.

To ensure an inclusive framework for social security for gig and platform workers, Mandaviya directed the Ministry to form a dedicated committee so that the views of all stakeholders can be obtained. This committee will deliberate on key issues and work towards establishing a robust social security framework for these workers.

Chairing a meeting with platform aggregators in the capital, Mandaviya emphasized the need to register their workers on the e-Shram portal. This step is aimed at ensuring that gig and platform workers gain access to social security schemes.

The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive framework to address the unique needs of this growing workforce, aiming to ensure that these workers have access to essential social security protections.

He stressed that the workers’ registration is crucial for extending further benefits under various government initiatives.

Aggregators were urged to assist in this registration drive and to ensure that all eligible workers are registered on the portal.

Talking about the flagship National Career Service (NCS) portal which provides a variety of employment-related services for jobseekers and employers, Mandaviya encouraged aggregators to list their job vacancies on the NCS Portal for broadening employment opportunities for millions across the country.

A total of 8 major Platform Aggregators had joined the discussion viz, Urban Company, Swiggy & Instamart, Zomato & Blinkit, Porter, Even Cargo, Amazon, Uber, Ola as well as Organisations such as FICCI, Deloitte, CII, Employer’s Federation of India, IndiaTech, OMI, etc. attended the meeting.