The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has set up a “special team” to look into grievances of stakeholders with regard to their compliances on MCA-21 portal.

The “special team” will also provide better guidance to the stakeholders on this front and even suggest systemic solution, if required. The special team is intended to resolving issues of urgent nature.

MCA has taken several steps towards Ease of Doing Business, including easy and quicker process of incorporation and exit of companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), expeditious approval of mergers etc.

In this connection, for regulatory compliances by the companies and LLPs on MCA-21 portal, the MCA has a system of regular review of the concerns of the stakeholders raised through emails, helpdesk system, ticketing tools, chatbot and social media handles.

As a further measure of resolving issues of urgent nature, a special team has been constituted, an official release said without mentioning the names or designations of the team members.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit