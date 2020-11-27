Ministry proposes providing nominee details in vehicle RCs to ease ownership transfer in case of death

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
The Road Ministry has proposed that vehicle owners can specify the nominee name at the time of registration of vehicles.
This would help the motor vehicle to be registered and transferred in the name of the nominee, in case of death of the owner of the vehicle, stated an official release.
Otherwise the process is cumbersome and non-uniform across the country.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from the public and all stakeholders on the proposed amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
Amendment of various standardised forms used in vehicle registration certificate (RC) has also been proposed.
An additional clause is proposed to be inserted wherein “proof of identity of nominee, if any” will enable the owner to nominate anyone to be the legal heir of the vehicle in case of death, stated a release.
In case where the nominee is already specified, the vehicle will be transferred in the name of the nominee and the nominee will have to upload the death certificate on the portal to inform the registering authority and apply for a new certificate of registration in his name through the portal.
This new RC will be faceless if Aadhaar authentication is chosen by the nominee.
If there is a possibility of change in nominee in case of special circumstances ― divorce, division of property ― transfer of assets without sale may be arrived at with an agreed Standard Operating Procedure for such nomination, which may be done by such owners. Change in nominee may also happen due to auction of the vehicle.
The certificates issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate/ District Magistrate/ Tribunals/ Honourable Courts may be used for facilitating this citizen-friendly service and such a window would be made available in the proposed amendment.
