French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Thursday where the two held talks for strengthening economic and strategic partnership, based on the ‘Horizon 2047 Roadmap’ of July 2023, after participating in a roadshow in the city.

Macron, who is in India on a two-day visit, will participate in the Republic Day celebrations on Friday as the chief guest.

Business ties and cross-investments will also be promoted during the visit, under the banner of France’s “Make It Iconic” nation-branding campaign, which has targeted India as a priority country, per a statement issued by the French Embassy in India on Wednesday.

Strategic Partnership

“President Macron’s visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on 14th July through the ‘Horizon 2047 Roadmap’. Twenty-five years after the launch of their strategic partnership, France and India have embarked on new common goals for the next 25 years. Accordingly, President Macron’s talks with Prime Minister Modi will seek to advance our cooperation and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the roadmap,” the statement added.

The three pillars include partnership for security and sovereignty, partnership for the people and partnership for the planet.

The visit is also expected to give a push to the India-EU FTA negotiations as both India and France, which is an important member of the EU, are keen to conclude the talks. Initiatives to encourage student mobility will also be in focus.

The French President will attend a reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday after which the two will have a formal meeting.

