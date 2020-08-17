MSDE to soon launch a demand-driven skill portal for workforce

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will soon come up with a demand-driven skilling portal “I want to skill myself”. The portal will provide an opportunity to the workforce to demand the kind of skilling, upskilling and re-skilling they need for themselves.
“Till now, the focus was on identifying the skills in the youth and then providing training to them accordingly. But with this soon-to-be-launched portal those who want to skill, upskill can demand the kind of skilling they would require for themselves,” an official told BusinessLine.
The portal that is still in the testing stage will be launched in a month, official said.
This comes after MSDE last month announced the launch of portal ‘Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping’ (ASEEM) to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities.
ASEEM refers to all the data, trends that describe the workforce market and map demand of skilled workforce to supply.
According to the data available as on August 7, 2020, the ASEEM portal in overall has offered 64, 689 jobs to aspirants from the uploaded skilled work force and 6,281 candidates have been placed in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, logistics, retail, automobiles, beauty and wellness to name a few.
The data further mentioned that the top five job giving sectors are logistics, tourism and hospitality, construction, IT-ITeS and telecom. The five major job demanding States are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana and Haryana.
Courier delivery executive, housekeeping attendant, customer care executive, warehouse associate and machine operator are the five most popular job roles.
