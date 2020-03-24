MSMEs say jobs can be protected only with govt’s financial help

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
The Labour Ministry has advised against retrenchment of workers or salary cuts but many in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) feel that if the current lockdown for containing Covid-19 continues over weeks, the government must step in with a financial package to protect both workers and enterprises.
“There is a symbiotic relationship between employers and workers. No employer would want to retrench now especially as they would need to hire again when normal times are back. But with shipments and payments stuck and orders getting cancelled, it will not be possible for MSMEs to maintain their workforce,” said Animesh Saxena, an exporter of garments based in Gurugram.
A relief package for sick and stressed MSMEs is likely to be announced soon, assured a senior official in the Ministry of MSME. “Covid-19 will have an impact on the MSMEs too but the government is taking measures to give a boost to the sector. In the next 10 days, a relief package for the sick and stressed industries is likely to be announced,” the official told BusinessLine.
The government has to at least give units some easy credit to tide over the current crisis, Saxena said. “For instance, it could give us about 25 per cent of our sanctioned limit with a moratorium on interest for a six months. This will help us pay salaries and wages and keep us afloat,” he added.
The MSME sector is most critical for India’s economy as it accounts for more than 90 per cent of manufacturing enterprises, 45 per cent of industrial output and 40 per cent of exports. They also provide employment to more than 60 million people.
The payment structure in the MSME sector varies depending on the article being produced, explained Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME).
“In sectors, like garments and leather, where payment is made on piece-wage basis, it is not possible to ensure wages are paid when pieces are not getting produced. However, employers do make advance payments to workers at times of crisis like this,” said Bhardwaj.
In other sectors, where workers are employed on a permanent basis, large-scale lay-offs were not happening yet. “The employers can pay their permanent employees for some time. But if the crisis extends then the government, too, has to chip in to pay part of the bill like it is happening in countries such as the UK,” Bhardwaj added.
Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the month of February and March are crucial for the sector as most of the exhibitions are held then and targets are achieved for the year. “We will not be able to achieve the target this time. These are tough times for us,” added Saxena.
Although the Finance Minister has said that a package was being worked out, the industry says it can’t wait for long. “If the government doesn’t step in right now with financial help for the MSME sector there will be utter chaos in the economy soon,” said a Delhi-based handicraft manufacturer and exporter.
According to Ram Iyer, Founder & CEO, Vayana Network, a third party supply chain finance platform, cross border trade is likely to get a hit as exports to prominent countries like Europe, US and China will see a decline.
For instance, the textile industry, which accounts for 10 per cent of the annual export, will see a major decline in revenue for corporates and its supply chain on account of reduced export orders.
“This will create serious working capital shortages for corporates and its supply chains. There would be a further dip in GST collections as most of the industries such as poultry and seafood, consumer durables and electronics, tourism, hospitality and apparel, will see a major decline in revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak,” Iyer said.
Post the pandemic, there is a need to create adequate trade finance support to deal with the massive increase in demand. “This would involve creating business continuity plans that involve more automation with suppliers and customers,” he added.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...