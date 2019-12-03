Mudra NPAs at 2.86% in FY19, says Anurag Thakur

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
NPAs under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (Mudra) rose to 2.86 per cent in FY19 against 2.52 per cent in FY18.
NPA refers to a loan or advance for which the principal or interest payment remains overdue for 90 days or three EMIs.
The Mudra scheme facilitates loans up to ₹10 lakh for micro/small business entities.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) had reported that as of March 2019, “against a total amount of ₹6.04-lakh crore disbursed by them under PMMY since the inception of the scheme, an amount of ₹17,251.52 crore had turned into NPAs, which is 2.86 per cent of the total disbursed amount.”
These figures are based on the loans disbursed by 46 SCBs, including those in the private sector.
Among the public sector banks, Punjab National Bank had the highest NPAs, at 8.11 per cent. It disbursed nearly ₹20,000 crore, while the NPA amount was a little over ₹1,600 crore.
SBI topped in disbursement with over ₹1-lakh crore, but its NPA was 2.65 per cent. Among the private sector banks, Dhanalaxmi Bank and Federal Bank had the highest NPAs, at over 10 per cent.
RRBs’ NPA amount was over ₹2,000 crore, or 3.86 per cent of the total, said Thakur.
To another query, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said that from the inception of the scheme till October 25, 2019, over 20.65 crore loans involving a total disbursal of ₹9.86-lakh crore had been extended to borrowers.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...