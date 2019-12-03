Mudra NPAs at 2.86% in FY19, says Anurag Thakur

NPAs under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (Mudra) rose to 2.86 per cent in FY19 against 2.52 per cent in FY18.

NPA refers to a loan or advance for which the principal or interest payment remains overdue for 90 days or three EMIs.

The Mudra scheme facilitates loans up to ₹10 lakh for micro/small business entities.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) had reported that as of March 2019, “against a total amount of ₹6.04-lakh crore disbursed by them under PMMY since the inception of the scheme, an amount of ₹17,251.52 crore had turned into NPAs, which is 2.86 per cent of the total disbursed amount.”

These figures are based on the loans disbursed by 46 SCBs, including those in the private sector.

PNB loses most

Among the public sector banks, Punjab National Bank had the highest NPAs, at 8.11 per cent. It disbursed nearly ₹20,000 crore, while the NPA amount was a little over ₹1,600 crore.

SBI topped in disbursement with over ₹1-lakh crore, but its NPA was 2.65 per cent. Among the private sector banks, Dhanalaxmi Bank and Federal Bank had the highest NPAs, at over 10 per cent.

RRBs’ NPA amount was over ₹2,000 crore, or 3.86 per cent of the total, said Thakur.

To another query, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said that from the inception of the scheme till October 25, 2019, over 20.65 crore loans involving a total disbursal of ₹9.86-lakh crore had been extended to borrowers.