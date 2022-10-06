The recently launched Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Gandhinagar ran into trouble on Thursday morning. A herd of buffaloes suddenly came on the way of the Mumbai to Gandhinagar train, damaging its front nose.

The incident is understood to have occurred at 11:18 am on Thursday between Gairatpur-Vatva station. Railway officials however, said that no functional part of the train was damaged.

‘Services not impacted’

“After removing the carcasses, the train moved ahead within eight minutes and reached on time at Gandhinagar. It did not impact services in any way,” said a Railway spokesperson.

“Spare parts are available and the damaged portion will be replaced,” said the spokesperson. The Railways is also trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle close to the track.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30 inaugurated the Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. This is the third Vande Bharat Express with the other two trains in the series operating on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi and the Delhi-Katra route.

The Vande Bharat Express is the country’s first indigenous semi high-speed train.