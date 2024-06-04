National Pension System’s (NPS) assets under management (AUM) have touched ₹12.16 lakh crore as of May 25, the latest data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) showed.

The AUM is up by 28 per cent from ₹9.52 lakh crore a year ago. The overall AUM, including Atal Pension Yojana (APY), was also higher than the March 2024 level of ₹11.73 lakh crore.

In August last year, the NPS assets had touched ₹10 lakh crore. In nine months, it jumped by ₹2 lakh crore, PFRDA data showed.

NPS took six years and six months to reach the milestone of ₹1 lakh crore AUM after its implementation in 2009. It then took four years and 11 months to reach ₹5 lakh crore.

New subscribers

The number of new NPS and APY subscriber registrations till June 2 stood at 1,26,023, PFRDA data showed.

The number of subscribers in the non-government sector, as of May 25, grew by 8.79 lakh year-on-year, while in the government sector it grew by 7.18 lakh.

In 2023-24, as many as 9.47 lakh new subscribers joined NPS from the non-government sector, including 8.10 lakh from ‘all citizen model ‘ and 1.37 lakh corporate employees.

The NPS assets growth in recent years has been driven by buoyant equity markets and a widening subscriber base.

The non-government corporates and retail sector saw 38.65 per cent year-on-year growth in NPS assets as of May 25, to touch ₹2.38 lakh crore.

On the other hand, NPS assets of the government sector were up 25.09 per cent at ₹9.35 lakh crore.

As many as 7.10 lakh new government employees joined the NPS in fiscal 2023-24.

Equity returns

Bull markets in equities helped pension funds record an average annual return of 35.06 per cent as of May 24, surpassing corporate bonds fourfold and outperforming government securities and state government schemes, the PFRDA data showed.

Over the past three years, pension funds achieved an average return of 18.62 per cent in equities, with returns since NPS inception coming in at 13.78 per cent for equity investments.

As of May 24 this year, corporate bonds recorded annual return of 7.12 per cent, while government securities saw a return of 7.83 per cent.

The annual return from central and state government schemes stood at 10.78 per cent and 10.77 per cent, respectively, data showed.

The total number of NPS and APY subscribers, as of May 25 this year, stood at 7.45 crore, up 16.11 per cent over 6.42 crore a year ago.