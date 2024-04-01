High economic growth in a context of low scores on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has thrown up a dilemma in which policymakers must grapple with the need to decouple economic development from increasing risk and vulnerabilities in a rapidly warming world, according to the UN-Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

India’s 2021 National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) baseline report throws some light on this aspect, according to Sanjay Srivastava, Chief, Disaster Risk Reduction, UN-ESCAP. It seeks to assess ‘how many are poor’ and proceeds to show ‘how poor are the poor,’ Srivastava pointed out to businessline, while citing statistics relating to the state of Bihar.

High poverty, high growth

The poverty rate in Bihar may be much higher than the national average, but so has economic growth, at 10.5 per cent in 2019-2020. The state’s lowest composite MPI score (52 out of 100) is the lowest among all states of India. Srivatsava mentioned that frequent disasters contribute significantly to low scores. Not only does it indicate a nexus among disasters fuelled by climate change, hunger and poverty in the state, but it also reveals how risk may outpace resilience.

At the community level, the state’s loss and damage associated with floods is pervasive. The government compensates the flood-affected but hardly covers the loss of livelihood and diseases during and after floods. Policymakers must think beyond compensation and seek solutions to safeguard communities from increasing flood events.

Multidimensional poverty

Of Bihar’s 130 million population, 33.7 per cent live below the poverty line (2011), while 52.5 per cent suffer from multidimensional poverty (2015-16). Disasters’ disproportionate impact on the poor has been one reason behind its multidimensional poverty. The lowest values of the MPI largely sit with Bihar’s perennially flood-prone districts (see graphic).

Bihar requires targeted policy actions to avert, minimise and address loss and damage to communities at risk, Srivastava said. He cited the Bihar Road Map for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which aims to reduce disaster-related deaths by 75 per cent by 2030. Multihazard early warning systems can protect people and assets, providing a tenfold return on investment, he said.

Loss & Damage Fund

Nature-based solutions can sustainably manage, protect and restore degraded environments and reduce disaster risk. Around 40 per cent of climate action can be achieved in this manner. Conservation of natural ecosystems helps mitigate challenges posed by climate change. A landscape-based approach is desirable for the conservation of waterbodies and linked catchments.

India’s active engagements in exploring Loss & Damage Fund could help support at-risk communities, Srivastava opined. Use of the Aadhaar Digital Identification System can ensure funds are directly transferred to the targeted beneficiaries. The Fund could be an instrument of climate justice if it is integrated with adaptation and resilience at grassroots community level.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit