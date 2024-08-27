Representatives of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), on Tuesday, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various issues and challenges being faced by the news broadcasting sector. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwani Vaishnaw, was also present at the meeting.

“The delegation informed the Prime Minister regarding the health of the news broadcast industry, constraints, problems and challenges faced in the era of digital revolution which was severely impacting and affecting the growth of the ‘News’ genre,” a statement by NBDA stated.

Sources said that discussions were held on various policy issues that are likely to shape the news broadcasting industry including draft Broadcast Bill and IT Rules 2021.

The delegation was chaired by NBDA President and India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma. Other members of the delegation included Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson and Managing Director, New24 Broadcast India; Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, TV 18 Broadcast; Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director, TV Today Network; and Dhruba Mukherjee, Director, ABP Network.

Sanjay Pugalia, Director, New Delhi Television; I. Venkat, Director, Eenadu Television; R Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, Sun TV Network; and Varun Kohli, COO - News Broadcasting Business, Bennett Coleman & Co were also part of the delegation that met the Prime Minister.

Expressing concerns

In February, the NBDA had expressed “strong reservations and concerns” regarding the Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 which was released in November 2023 by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It had at that time pointed out to concerns including “vague definitions and ambiguous provisions”. The second draft was by the Ministry with some stakeholders in July. The I& B Ministry had recently said it will hold wider consultations with various stakeholders on the same. It has also extended the timeframe on the draft bill till October 15.

