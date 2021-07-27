NFL, RCF to get nano urea technology from IFFCO

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
State-owned fertiliser firms National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for ‘transfer of technology’ of a revolutionary fertiliser Nano Urea Liquid.
The MoU and other related agreements were signed in the presence of Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba and senior officials of the ministry, an official statement said.
These technology transfers will help ramp up the production of this innovative fertiliser product, indigenously developed by IFFCO. In the near future, both NFL and RCF will establish nano urea production plants.
“Nano urea made by IFFCO has the potential to prove to be a game-changer for agriculture in the country. India has become the first country globally to start commercial production of nano urea,” said Mandaviya.
While underlining the needs of faster adaptability of nano urea, the Minister said that there is an imbalanced use of fertilisers in India. This is deteriorating the health of soil. Imbalanced use is also causing water pollution and air pollution. Nano urea will help in solving these problems by halving the usage of urea. Nano urea, being an eco-friendly product, will protect the health of the soil, he added.
“I am informed that IFFCO started production of nano urea in June and in less than two months till July 25, IFFCO has completed the production of 8.28 lakh nano urea bottles and supplying it to the farmers. But for an agrarian country like India, it is necessary that the production of nano urea should increase further,” the Minister said.
