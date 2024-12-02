The production of iron ore by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has gone up to 4.51 million tonnes in November from 3.83 million tonnes in the same month last year.

The sales of iron ore by the corporation too went up to 4 mt from 3.79 mt, the BSE was informed on Monday.

Cumulatively, the production up to November, however, was lower at 26.06 mt as against 27.31 mt in the same period last fiscal year. The sales in the same period were marginally higher at 28.84 mt compared to 27.78 mt in the year-ago period.