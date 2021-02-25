No intent to shut down PSUs: FM

The government has no intent to shut down the public sector units but wants private sector to infuse more capital and bring efficiency in their operations, said the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday.

At an industry meet in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Finance Minister said, "The inefficiently-run PSUs which couldn't be run by the government and still there is tax payers' money being poured into it to keep it alive. And how long can it go on?"

"The government's intention is not to shut down the PSUs. Government's intention is to make them run with more capital and more efficiency. If it can be done with the private sector, why not," the Finance Minister said in her address to the traders, businessmen and professionals.

Commenting that the Public Sector Units indeed are seen as public good, Sitharaman stated that the" public good can also be taken care by public, who wouldn't mind investing, who wouldn't mind running it efficiently."

She stated that in the past several decades many governments had tried to run PSUs efficiently but that did not paid off.

Stated that the some PSUs have reached to a stage, where they are not able to run, in spite of there being demand for its products.

"PSUs are just about managing. The economy wants their products. We can't put in more money, we can't probably run it more efficiently, so disinvest. That governs disinvestment argument. Workers' interests are going to be 100% protected," she said.

On the banking sector's reforms and disinvestments, the Finance Minister informed the the government wants banks to run professionally.

"We want banks to be more nimble and move faster to take decisions. We want India's banks to be big enough and scale up to meet with the demands of our growing economy. Can they meet the aspirations and big dreams of our young India? We need big banks, " she said.