Now, EPFO employees to go on strike

Review: Maruti Suzuki XL6
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
After the strike by workers in ordnance factories, 18,000 employees of group B, C and D cadre with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have decided to go on strike on Wednesday demanding that over3,000 vacancies in the organisation be filled immediately.
The All India Employees Provident Fund Staff Federation (AIEPFSF), an umbrella organisation of the employees, has also threatened to go on an indefinite strike if its demands are not met.
AIEPFSF Secretary General R Krupakaran told BusinessLine that the Centre is making the EPFO “top-heavy”, which has created hurdles in the timely distribution of provident fund, pension and other related benefits to about 10 crore workers, who have enrolled in the EPFO.
Krupakaran said his organisation has served strike notice to the Labour Minister, Vice-Chairman of Central Board of Trustees and Central PF Commissioner, that about 18,000 employees will strike work on Wednesday.
He said while the CBT approved the restructuring of all cadres in the EPFO, the benefits were cornered by the Group A staff. “The CBT is keen to fill all the group A vacancies. The creation of more posts in the Group A cadre has increased government expenditure in terms of salary, purchase of cars for transport of the officers or engaging outside agency for transport, TA/DA, and transfer TA. However, no responsibility has been assigned to the above cadres with regards to the settlement of claims of workers and other related issues,” Krupakaran added.
The strike notice, served by the AIEPFSF, said sincere efforts and hard work put in by the Federation proved to be futile because of the Centre’s careless attitude. “It is shameful that even the points approved by the CBT-EPF (our supreme and governing body), particularly which would bring benefits to the working class of the EPFO, have not been implemented. Whereas, the points favourable to the officers in the Anomaly Redressal cum Implementation Committee were through, leaving the staff in the cadre in the lurch,” the notice said. They demanded immediate implementation of the recommendations of the redressal panel. “It is further annoying that our 80odd letters, related to various issues of the staff affairs, written to the management in the last three months, received no response, bringing disrespect to the recognised forum representing 95 per cent of the staff fraternity,” the notice said.
The notice reminded the management that it had agreed to resolve all the legitimate demands of the Federation shortly. “The staff are denied leaves, even on medical grounds, and are being made to work during gazetted holidays.
The staff is also being served with memos, charge-sheets and punishment transfers,” the notice said.
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Visit Bhopoli village in Palghar district of Maharashtra to de-stress from urban pressures and to go back to ...
The menace of plastic is playing out everywhere, be it the Capital city of Delhi, the floodplains of the ...
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
The travails faced by nearly 1 lakh home-buyers in the National Capital Region after signing up for housing ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...