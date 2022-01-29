NTPC Q3 net up 19.35 per cent; Board declares ₹4 interim dividend

NTPC Ltd, the country’s largest power generator, on Saturday reported a 19.35 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 at ₹4,626 crore ( ₹3,876 crore).

Total consolidated income for the quarter under review increased 19 per cent to ₹33,784 crore (₹28,387 crore).

The Board of Directors of the company have approved an interim dividend of ₹4 per share of face value of ₹10 each.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the consolidated net profit grew 14 per cent to ₹11,761 crore ( ₹10,320 crore), NTPC said in a filing with the stock exchanges. The total income for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, stood at ₹97,270 crore (₹ 83,860 crore).

Meanwhile, NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 Billion Units in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 Billion Units in 9M FY22 as against 76.53 Billion Units and 222.41 Billion Units during the previous corresponding periods of last year registering an increase of 14.88 per cent and 19.01 per cent respectively.

On standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q3 FY22 was 72.70 Billion Units and in 9M FY22 was 219.26 Billion Units as compared to 65.42 Billion Units and 193.28 Billion Units in the corresponding previous periods registering an increase of 11.13 per cent and 13.44 per cent respectively. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 68.95 per cent as against National Average of 57.02 per cent during the 9M FY22.