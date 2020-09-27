NTPC still awaits Centre’s nod for hiving mines into new subsidiary

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
NTPC Limited’s decision to hive off its coal mining activities into a separate subsidiary seems to have run into bureaucratic hurdles.
The public sector undertaking had announced in August 2019 that it had incorporated a subsidiary, NTPC Mining Limited, to look after its commercial coal mining business. But, NTPC is still awaiting nod from the Centre for the same.
It was expected that NTPC will be transferring 10 coal mines that it had won in earlier bids into this subsidiary and will operate it as a wholly owned subsidiary under the NTPC group. While the approvals for setting up and incorporating the subsidiary have been given, it is the transfer of mines into this subsidiary that is being questioned.
“There are statutory issues which are known to NTPC. It relates to the condition of end use. These mines were bid only to end users of coal. We cannot have a situation where the coal mine and power plants that will use this coal are owned by different entities,” a senior Coal Ministry official told BusinessLine.
NTPC officials in the know said that with a separate mining company, NTPC would be better equipped to hire specialised manpower for the task.
“We are essentially a power generation company right now. Mining requires a completely different skill set,” an NTPC official said. An approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has already come for this subsidiary. But the Central Government Ministries have expressed concern that the NTPC might eventually want to divest its stake in the coal mines and the mining subsidiary. NTPC officials say that they have assured the Centre that there are no plans to divest the coal mining business. This is the reason for a delay in getting approvals.
Another corporate decision of NTPC Limited that has gotten stuck is the proposal of a joint venture (JV) with Power Grid Corporation Limited (PGCIL) to enter the distribution business. It is believed that the proposal for this JV has been struck down though the reasons are unclear.
In June 2019, NTPC and PGCIL had signed an agreement to set up the National Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCL) on a 50:50 equity basis.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...