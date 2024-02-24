The Odisha government has approved 27 new industrial projects to the tune of ₹6,134 crore across sectors, a senior official said on Saturday.

The proposals got the state government’s nod at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P K Jena on Friday.

The potential sectors include aluminium, renewable power, manufacturing, aerospace and defence, food processing, apparel and textiles and IT infrastructure, the official said.

The proposed projects are likely to create employment for 42,275 people, Jena said.