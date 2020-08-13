Over 2,800 projects completed under AMRUT across India

Office buzz
States across India have completed 2,854 projects worth ₹11,110 crore under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), according to data available on the AMRUT website.
Under the scheme, State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) submitted by all States for the entire Mission period (June 25, 2015-March 31, 2020) have been approved at a cost of ₹77,640 crore, including committed Central assistance of ₹35,990 crore.
According to a reply filed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to a query in the Lok Sabha in March, contracts have been awarded for 5,384 projects costing ₹73,641 crore under the Mission. About 2,855 projects costing ₹64,616 crore are under implementation.
Further, 476 projects costing ₹10,460 crore are at various stages of tendering. Some States have taken up projects in excess of their approved SAAP size. In such cases, the entire excess amount shall be borne by the States, the Ministry said.
The focus of Mission is to provide basic infrastructure for water supply, sewerage and seepage management, stormwater drainage, non-motorised urban transport and development of green spaces and parks in 500 Mission cities.
According to data tabled by the Ministry in Lok Sabha in March, Tamil Nadu tops the chart in completing the highest number of works under the Mission. Tamil Nadu has completed 414 works costing ₹1,168 crore followed by Kerala (408 works, ₹220 crore), West Bengal (325 works, ₹382 crore), Karnataka (198 works, ₹947 crore) and Gujarat (179 works, ₹1,268 crore).
