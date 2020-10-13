Over 8 lakh candidates to be trained at district level under PMKVY 3.0

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The third phase of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 is likely to be launched in November for the financial year 2020-21.
This is the successor to the earlier edition of PMKVY for 2016-2020 and envisages training 8 lakh candidates with an outlay of the ₹948.90 crore during 2020-21, according to an official. The District Skill Committees (DSCs) will be the focal point for implementation of the scheme which will handhold and provide funds, the official added.
The MSDE is working on finalising the guidelines for the new scheme. Under the revised structure, DSCs will do a district- level skill gap and demand assessment, mobilise and counsel candidates, form training batches, provide post-training support and handle grievance redressal.
DSCs will also support MSDE, State Skill Development Mission and National Skill Development Corporation in monitoring and supervision of training quality and placement verification process. Under the revised framework, candidates will have wider choices in terms of courses and training centres, said the official mentioned above.
ln total, five per cent of the scheme expenses has been earmarked to DSCs for awareness building, media, advertisements expenditure (2 per cent), administrative expenditure (two per cent) and post-placement expenses (one per cent).
Launched in 2015, the main objective of PMKVY is to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that can help them in securing better livelihood.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...