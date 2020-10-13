Over 8 lakh candidates to be trained at district level under PMKVY 3.0

The third phase of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 is likely to be launched in November for the financial year 2020-21.

This is the successor to the earlier edition of PMKVY for 2016-2020 and envisages training 8 lakh candidates with an outlay of the ₹948.90 crore during 2020-21, according to an official. The District Skill Committees (DSCs) will be the focal point for implementation of the scheme which will handhold and provide funds, the official added.

The MSDE is working on finalising the guidelines for the new scheme. Under the revised structure, DSCs will do a district- level skill gap and demand assessment, mobilise and counsel candidates, form training batches, provide post-training support and handle grievance redressal.

DSCs will also support MSDE, State Skill Development Mission and National Skill Development Corporation in monitoring and supervision of training quality and placement verification process. Under the revised framework, candidates will have wider choices in terms of courses and training centres, said the official mentioned above.

ln total, five per cent of the scheme expenses has been earmarked to DSCs for awareness building, media, advertisements expenditure (2 per cent), administrative expenditure (two per cent) and post-placement expenses (one per cent).

Launched in 2015, the main objective of PMKVY is to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that can help them in securing better livelihood.