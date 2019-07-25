Overseas bond sale plan gets Bimal Jalan’s backing

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
India’s decision to sell its maiden overseas sovereign bond has been panned by at least two former central bank chiefs, but the government’s plan has just found support in another ex-governor who thinks its a good idea. Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Bimal Jalan joined the debate on whether or not the nation should go for an offshore bond sale, saying India’s fundamentals supported the case for going ahead with the fund raising.
“At the moment we are in a fortunate position. Our debt to GDP ratio is not very high, exchange rate is stable, and foreign exchange reserves are high,” Jalan said in an interview. “So foreign borrowing, if its long term, which it would be, is not a problem.”
Former RBI governors C. Rangarajan and Raghuram Rajan have viewed the plan with scepticism, with the latter saying foreign currency debt has no real benefit and is fraught with risks - a view echoed by two ex-deputy governors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing resistance from other quarters as well, while one of his advisers said he has grave concerns about the debt sale.
Read more: First international bond sale : Former central bankers raise concerns; opposition from PM’s key ally
Critics of the borrowing plan have pointed to India’s current-account deficit, which makes the nation reliant on foreign inflows and vulnerable to swings in investor sentiment and the currency. Many have cited the experience of Latin American countries that issued sovereign bonds and ended up creating liabilities.
“Debt of Latin American countries was very high compared to ours,” said Jalan, who is currently heading a panel to study the transfer of RBIs surplus capital to the government. “Our growth rate is good, investment is good, technology is good. So I have a positive view,” he added.
India is considering an option to raise $10 billion in one go from its first overseas bond sale as early as October, sources said. The central bank is in agreement with the plan to raise debt overseas, they said.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Given the current market volatility, investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Zee Entertainment ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...