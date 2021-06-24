Packaged water firms get time to meet mineral level norms

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to extend the timelines for enforcement of packaged drinking water norms till January 1, 2022. It was earlier slated to come into force from July 1. The norms are related to limits of minerals such as calcium and magnesium in packaged drinking water products.

“Representations have been received by stakeholders requesting for further extension of time for compliance of provisions related to calcium and magnesium for the standards in packaged drinking water since food business operators are yet not prepared to comply with the said provisions due to the lockdown implemented to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” the authority stated its latest order while extending the timeline for the compliance to January 1. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) fourth Amendment Regulations, 2019, the mandatory requirement of calcium and magnesium in packaged drinking water (except mineral water) has been set at 20-75 mg/litre and in the range of 10-30 mg/litre respectively.

The food safety authority is bringing these norms as essential minerals are lost during filtration or purification. The norms will require packaged water companies to add calcium and magnesium in line with the prescribed limits.

Many large players had expressed readiness to comply but a large chunk of the industry consists of smaller and regional players which are yet to gear to meet the norms, according to industry players.