Packaged water firms get time to meet mineral level norms

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to extend the timelines for enforcement of packaged drinking water norms till January 1, 2022. It was earlier slated to come into force from July 1. The norms are related to limits of minerals such as calcium and magnesium in packaged drinking water products.
“Representations have been received by stakeholders requesting for further extension of time for compliance of provisions related to calcium and magnesium for the standards in packaged drinking water since food business operators are yet not prepared to comply with the said provisions due to the lockdown implemented to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” the authority stated its latest order while extending the timeline for the compliance to January 1. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) fourth Amendment Regulations, 2019, the mandatory requirement of calcium and magnesium in packaged drinking water (except mineral water) has been set at 20-75 mg/litre and in the range of 10-30 mg/litre respectively.
The food safety authority is bringing these norms as essential minerals are lost during filtration or purification. The norms will require packaged water companies to add calcium and magnesium in line with the prescribed limits.
Many large players had expressed readiness to comply but a large chunk of the industry consists of smaller and regional players which are yet to gear to meet the norms, according to industry players.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...