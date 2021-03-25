Parliament gives nod for National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Rajya Sabha passed the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID) on Thursday. The Opposition alleged that the proposed bank will undermine existing regulatory frameworks, including CAG and CVC. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied this and said that the audit report of the new bank will be tabled in Parliament and she hoped that the bank will bring more domestic and foreign investment in infrastructure sector.
Initiating the debate on the Bill, senior Congress MP and former Minister Jairam Ramesh said the Congress, in the past, created such institutions as companies under the Companies Act. “This was the model that we adopted,” he said citing the examples of IDBI, ICICI and IDFC.
Ramesh said huge resources are going to be mobilised using NBFID. “No oversight whatsoever, no CBI, no CVC, no CAG. I can understand CBI and CVC but why no CAG? In the last five years, the number of CAG reports has come down dramatically. In 2014, CAG submitted 55 reports. In 2020, the CAG submitted 14 reports. The CAG is a constitutional body. The Public Accounts Committee is the most important Committee of Parliament. This organisation, that we are creating, where paid-up-capital is of ₹1-lakh crore, Government equity is 26 per cent, with loan portfolio of ₹5-lakh crore. No external oversight, no external surveillance, no external monitoring. Madam Finance Minister, I submit to you that this is the most undesirable state of affairs,” he said.
Sitharaman said the data of NBFID will be audited and the report will be placed before both the Houses of Parliament.
She said the new law will invite more investment, both foreign and domestic, to the country.
Sitharaman said the Bill is to enable the Centre, multilateral institutions, sovereign wealth funds and such other institutions to hold equity in the NBFID. She claimed that the new institution will provide financial assistance to infrastructure projects.
She said the Bill provides for the NBFID to borrow or raise money by way of loans or otherwise, both in rupees and foreign currencies. It will also ensure adequate safeguards for decision making to address risk aversion.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...