Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around ₹41,000 crore. Calling it a symbol of “the work culture of New India”, the Prime Minister said these infrastructure projects would fastrack India as a more attractive “investment destination in the coming days”.

“New India works at an unprecedented speed and an unprecedented scale,” he said adding: “Today India is seen as a stable and attractive investment destination. One reason for this is the modern infrastructure that we have in place. Once these Railway projects, including redevelopment of stations materialise, there will be a greater thrust investment here, making India a more attractive destination.”

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for 554 station redevelopment projects under the ‘Amrit Bharat’ station scheme and also for 1,500 road over bridge and under-passes.

Also inaugurated Gomtinagar station in Uttar Pradesh. The station redevelopment took place at an estimated cost of ₹385 crore.

Under the ‘Amrit Bharat’ station scheme, selected stations in the some of the Railway divisions will receive upgraded passenger facilities, including wide foot-over bridges, frontage improvement, spacious waiting areas, surveillance through CCTV cameras, food kiosks, among others.

The 553 station redevelopment projects are expected to cost nearly ₹19,000 crore; while other infra projects (the construction of flyovers and underpasses) would be at an estimated cost of ₹21,520 crore.

‘Victim of POlitics’

According to the Prime Minister, Railways had previously been a ‘victim of politics’ with losses being quite common across its operations.

“Today Railways is the preferred mode for its ease of travel with every penny being earned being put back towards its expansion,” Modi said.

He pointed out that Railway Budget over a 10 year period has seen a significant jump and losses have been brought down. Better passenger amenities and high speed trains like the Vande Bharat are hallmark of the transformation that has taken place in the Railways.

5000 kms to be added

Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out that 5,000 km of new tracks will be added in FY24, in addition to the 31,000 km that have been added in last 10 years.

From track additions coming at a speed / rate of 4 km a day in 2004-14, the current additions have gone up to 15 km a day.

“Nearly 41,000 km of tracks have been electrified, which is one of the highest in Railways history,” he said adding that station redevelopment projects are expected to be completed over a 3 year period.

